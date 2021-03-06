Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Longview, WA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
