Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. You may want …
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degre…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Win…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. …