Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

