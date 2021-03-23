 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News