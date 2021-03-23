Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Longview, WA
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.