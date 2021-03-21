 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News