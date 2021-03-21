Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Longview, WA
