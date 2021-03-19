Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Longview, WA
