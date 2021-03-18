 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

