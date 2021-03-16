Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Longview area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Longview are…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 6…
Longview's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree w…
This evening in Longview: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. The fo…
Longview's evening forecast: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.