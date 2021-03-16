 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Longview, WA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

Local Weather

