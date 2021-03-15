Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Longview, WA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.