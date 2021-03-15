 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News