Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Wind…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Longview area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 6…
This evening in Longview: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. The fo…
Longview's evening forecast: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
For the drive home in Longview: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. F…