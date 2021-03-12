Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Longview, WA

Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 in Longview, WA
