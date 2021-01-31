Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Longview, WA
