Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

