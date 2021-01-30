Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Longview, WA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.