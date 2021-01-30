Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Longview, WA

 Skip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

