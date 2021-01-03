Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Longview, WA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
