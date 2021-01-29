Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Longview people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is…
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Tod…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday…