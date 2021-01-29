 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News