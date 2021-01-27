 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Longview, WA

Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

