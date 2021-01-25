Longview people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
This evening in Longview: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. The for…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…