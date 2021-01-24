Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degr…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening in Longview: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. The for…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
This evening in Longview: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Longview tem…