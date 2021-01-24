 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News