Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Longview, WA
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
