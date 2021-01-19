Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …