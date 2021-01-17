 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News