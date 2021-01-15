Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Longview, WA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.