Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.