Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Longview, WA
