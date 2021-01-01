Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Longview, WA
Longview's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Loo…