Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Longview, WA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.