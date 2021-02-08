 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News