 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News