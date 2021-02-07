Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Longview, WA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.