Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Longview, WA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.