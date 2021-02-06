 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Longview, WA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

