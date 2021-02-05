Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.