The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for th…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today…
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The forec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…