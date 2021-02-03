The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Longview, WA
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
