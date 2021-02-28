 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Longview, WA



Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

