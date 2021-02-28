Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Longview, WA
