Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Longview, WA
