Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

Local Weather

