Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.