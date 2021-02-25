 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

Local Weather

