 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News