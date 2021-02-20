Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Longview, WA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.