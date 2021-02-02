 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Longview, WA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

