Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Longview, WA

Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

