Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Longview, WA

Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.