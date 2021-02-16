 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

