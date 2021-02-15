 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News