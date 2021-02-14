Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Longview, WA

It will be a cold day in Longview, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.