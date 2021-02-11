 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Longview, WA

Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

