Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. S…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The forec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Temperature…
For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorr…
For the drive home in Longview: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…