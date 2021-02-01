 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News