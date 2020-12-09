 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

