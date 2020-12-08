Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.