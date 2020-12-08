Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!