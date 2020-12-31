 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News