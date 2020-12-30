 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Longview, WA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Longview today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

