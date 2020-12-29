 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Longview, WA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

