Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Longview, WA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds shoul…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…