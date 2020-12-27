 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Longview, WA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

